JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 312,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 22.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 72,806 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $20,141,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.