Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.21

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and traded as high as $18.00. Jiangsu Expressway shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Jiangsu Expressway from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Bridge, Jiangyin Bridge, and Sujiahang Expressway toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

