JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Buys $80,640.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 8,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,032. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 34,700 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $340,060.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 54,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $582,120.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $18,101.50.

On Friday, October 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 31,900 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $273,383.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 61,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $553,880.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $862,679.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,250 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $21,352.50.

On Thursday, September 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $177,644.00.

NYSE JELD opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $881.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.26.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

