JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Buys $80,640.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 8,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,032. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 34,700 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $340,060.00.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 54,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $582,120.00.
- On Thursday, October 20th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $18,101.50.
- On Friday, October 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 31,900 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $273,383.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 61,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $553,880.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $862,679.00.
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,250 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $21,352.50.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $177,644.00.
JELD-WEN Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE JELD opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $881.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.26.
Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.69.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
