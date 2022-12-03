Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Frontline Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Frontline in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Frontline’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

FRO stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,910,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

