Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Roth Capital downgraded Generac from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $274.73.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.51. Generac has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $407.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 7.5% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Generac by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 42.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $6,416,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.