Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $65.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ FY2022 earnings at $10.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STNG. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.43.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.53. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.90 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 497.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 179,838 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $2,266,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $15,158,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.