JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in November

As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 340,200 shares.

JCDecaux Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of JCDXF traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.74. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €22.00 ($22.68) to €18.00 ($18.56) in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.49) to €15.75 ($16.24) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €11.70 ($12.06) to €12.10 ($12.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

