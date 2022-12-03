JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Update

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,433,400 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 8,751,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS JPSTF remained flat at $6.78 on Friday. JAPAN POST BANK has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

