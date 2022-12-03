JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Update

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,433,400 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 8,751,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance
OTCMKTS JPSTF remained flat at $6.78 on Friday. JAPAN POST BANK has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.
JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JAPAN POST BANK (JPSTF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN POST BANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.