Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Frederic E. Mccoy Sells 1,070 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $40,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

