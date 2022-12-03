J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Short Interest Update

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,500 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 386,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 726.3 days.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

JDWPF remained flat at $5.69 on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

