Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE IVH opened at $11.07 on Friday. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 52,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

