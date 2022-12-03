iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,641,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,739,000 after buying an additional 414,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $102.13 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

