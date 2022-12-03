iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 123.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $125.19 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

