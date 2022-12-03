iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Coury Firm Asset Management LLC

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $149.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $170.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

