iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,428,000 after acquiring an additional 158,565 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 410.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $188.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

