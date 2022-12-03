iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Raised by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7,026.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,215 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $45,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after buying an additional 188,518 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $903,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.24 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average is $105.44.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

