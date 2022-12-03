iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 858,461 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,047.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 520,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 278,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 218,457 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,662,000.

Shares of EWP stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $27.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

