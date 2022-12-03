iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.47

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.47 and traded as low as $26.02. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 1,092,913 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

