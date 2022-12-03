iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $67.72. The company had a trading volume of 36,230,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,599,410. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.