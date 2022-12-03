iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,848 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $89.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $106.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.74.

