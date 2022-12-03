iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Coury Firm Asset Management LLC

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,562 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 4.6% of Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after buying an additional 7,700,196 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $271,661,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $194,138,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,614,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.35. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.