iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 429.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,298 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.2% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700,196 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,661,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,138,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,614,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MBB stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $107.73.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.