iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stock Holdings Boosted by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 1,266.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,079 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of ICVT opened at $72.07 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.59.

