iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 223.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,648.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 113.2% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:ICVT opened at $72.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.59. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

