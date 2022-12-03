Ironveld (LON:IRON) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00). Ironveld shares last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 20,601,954 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £8.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

