Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Director Wayne P. Rothbaum Buys 10,000,000 Shares

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 10,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $117,437,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $6.84 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,678,000 after buying an additional 66,788 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 35,303 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after buying an additional 421,306 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.