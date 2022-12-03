Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) Insider Timothy (Tim) Harrison Sells 8,050,000 Shares

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Harrison sold 8,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02), for a total value of A$297,850.00 ($198,566.67).
Ionic Rare Earths Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 42.55 and a current ratio of 42.65.
Ionic Rare Earths Company Profile
See Also
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.