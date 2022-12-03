Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/29/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – OncoSec Medical was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/13/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoSec Medical Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of ONCS stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 136,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,664. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.