Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $50.31.

