Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $292.55 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.81.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

