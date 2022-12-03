Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Up 41.8% in November

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the October 31st total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

QQQJ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 149,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,120. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

