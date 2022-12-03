Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,049,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 134,199 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 54,903 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 255,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 62,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 76,218 shares in the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. 52,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,824. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0286 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.