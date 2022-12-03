Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 255,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PIE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. 14,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,245. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 139,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

