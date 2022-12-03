Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ PYZ traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $86.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,040. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $104.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF
