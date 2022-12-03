Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYZ traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $86.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,040. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $104.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYZ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

