Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) CTO T Joe Head Sells 11,358 Shares

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) CTO T Joe Head sold 11,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $33,846.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,052,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
T Joe Head also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, T Joe Head sold 3,500 shares of Intrusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $11,725.00.
Intrusion Stock Down 1.0 %
INTZ opened at $2.99 on Friday. Intrusion Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion
Analyst Ratings Changes
INTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Intrusion to $6.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Intrusion Company Profile
Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.
