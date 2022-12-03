Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) CTO T Joe Head Sells 11,358 Shares

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) CTO T Joe Head sold 11,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $33,846.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,052,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

T Joe Head also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, T Joe Head sold 3,500 shares of Intrusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $11,725.00.

INTZ opened at $2.99 on Friday. Intrusion Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 568,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 112,581 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Intrusion to $6.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

