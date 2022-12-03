InterOcean Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 149.1% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.76.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

