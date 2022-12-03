InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $900,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Tower by 12.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,665,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,425,000 after buying an additional 529,954 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 13.2% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 150,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 6.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 528,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,831,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $219.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.32 and a 200-day moving average of $239.74. The company has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

