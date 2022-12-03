InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $587,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.92.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

