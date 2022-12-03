InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $463,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CDW by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in CDW by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CDW by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Down 0.6 %

CDW opened at $190.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.