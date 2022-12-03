InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,649,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after acquiring an additional 436,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after acquiring an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F opened at $13.86 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

