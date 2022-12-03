InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $313,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $112.20 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $173.35. The company has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

