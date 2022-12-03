InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 50.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $46.83 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.