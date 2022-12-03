InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 50.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $46.83 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07.

