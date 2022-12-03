InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,344 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 440,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,337 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

ADP stock opened at $269.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $270.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.