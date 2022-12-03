International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) PT Raised to $55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE INSW opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.02. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $137,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $504,802.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $137,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,617. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,510,000 after buying an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $20,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

