International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.06. International Lithium shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 18,910 shares traded.

International Lithium Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 15.92. The company has a market cap of C$14.91 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company holds an interest in the Raleigh Lake project, which covers an area over 48,500 hectares located in Ontario; Avalonia Project, which comprises eight prospecting licenses totaling 292 square kilometers in south-eastern Ireland; and the Forgan Lake/Georgia Lake Project, which covers an area of 256 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining District in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

