International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in November

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,312,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 14,730,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 278.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BABWF remained flat at $1.62 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.43.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

