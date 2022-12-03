International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in November

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,312,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 14,730,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 278.0 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BABWF remained flat at $1.62 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.43.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Consolidated Airlines Group (BABWF)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.