Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Interlink Electronics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LINK opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. Interlink Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $11.64.
Interlink Electronics Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interlink Electronics (LINK)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.