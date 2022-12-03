Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Interlink Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINK opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. Interlink Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

