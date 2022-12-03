Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Update

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,400 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 685,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

OTCMKTS IFSPF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. 10,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,854. Interfor has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

