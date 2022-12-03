Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,036,505 shares in the company, valued at $162,920,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $1,559,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $923,083.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,535,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $1,603,600.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,599,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,565,200.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $1,525,800.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,528,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $78.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,017,000 after acquiring an additional 332,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after acquiring an additional 340,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,135,000 after acquiring an additional 268,408 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

