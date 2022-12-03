IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Shares Up 1.2%

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300.40 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 298.60 ($3.57). 542,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 653,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.53).

Several brokerages have issued reports on IHP. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 330 ($3.95) to GBX 295 ($3.53) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 480 ($5.74) to GBX 320 ($3.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.19) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £989.33 million and a PE ratio of 1,866.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 262.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

